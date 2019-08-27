Hurley’s Media Sales
Veteran MLA John Bonwell McLean dies

August 26, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Long-time politician and former minister John Bonwell McLean has died.
He passed away on Saturday (24 August) after a short illness.
Flags at government buildings were flown at half-mast Monday (26 August) as a mark of respect.
Tributes poured in from the Opposition and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin for the former legislator.
Mr. McLaughlin described Mr. McLean as a true Caymanian.
He said Mr. McLean was “devoted to the East End community, which he represented in the Legislative Assembly from 1976 to 2000. Mr. McLean was elected at a very young age, served three times as minister and did six terms as an elected member.”
Mr. McLaughlin said flags will be flown half-mast two days before Mr. McLean’s funeral.
The McLean family is yet to release funeral details.

His son John B. McLean junior shared that under his father’s tenure as MLA for East End he built two Civic Centres, a clinic, a post office, a police station, the Wreck of the Ten Sails tourist attraction, Water Authority and the 911 system.
He added that his father was also the chairman for CUC and had built the Queens Highway, High Rock in-land road and multiple farm roads.
Read the Premier’s statement:
Read the Opposition statement:

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

