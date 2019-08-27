Hurley’s Media Sales
WISTA CI to host international conference

August 27, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman will play host to the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association’s (WISTA) international conference and annual general meeting.
It is set to be held at the Marriott Beach Resort in October.
Among the areas to be discussed, empowering women in the maritime community – diversity and gender bias.
On Tuesday (20 August) Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sat down with WISTA Cayman Islands board member Vangie Hunter to discuss the conference and the topics to be addressed.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

