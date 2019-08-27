Woman stabbed in head, suspect in custody

A woman is nursing stab wounds to head Monday (26 August) following an altercation in a car on Sunday (25 August).

Police have detained a 29-year-old Bodden Town man for the incident.

They said they responded to a report that a male was overheard threatening to stab a woman.

Officers located the vehicle the man and woman were in on Bodden Town Road.

They were outside the vehicle at the time.

The woman had stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and discharged.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Officers searched the car and recovered a knife.

https://www.rcips.ky/man-arrested-for-assault-gbh-following-single-vehicle-collision-26-august

