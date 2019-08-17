Hurley’s Media Sales
WORC training aims to get more Caymanians in the workforce

August 16, 2019
Carolina Lopez
Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman is boosting its data collection and training efforts.
It is all with the aim of getting more Caymanians into the labour force.
Among the training programmes being offered is Passport2success.

WORC Training Manager, Dianne Connolly, said they want businesses and job seekers alike to register with them so they can compile the necessary training programmes needed to help fill vacancies.
“Knowing what labour supply we need for the future means that we are able to then tailor our training towards areas and industries that are going to be needed for the future. This is very important and is part of our work and very important for us to start our work now in training Caymanians so that they are available and have the skills in order to get these jobs,” Ms. Connolly said.

Ms. Connolly said there are other training programmes that vary for every age group.

