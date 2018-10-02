Calling all boats for Cayman 27’s Parade of Lights
01 | 12 | 18
Showcase your boat at Cayman’s largest holiday gathering
Cayman 27’s Parade of Lights, brought to you by Bogle Insurance
When: Saturday, 1st December 2018
Where: Camana Bay HarbourThis event will be televised live from 6pm-8pm on Cayman 27 and can also be Live Streamed on www.cayman27.com
Where: Camana Bay HarbourThis event will be televised live from 6pm-8pm on Cayman 27 and can also be Live Streamed on www.cayman27.com
Free to participate in the boat parade
All boats welcome
Two lucky winners of the best decorated boat will take home $1,000 and 2 general admission tickets to KAABOO
Entry categories:
Small boat – Under 30’
Large boat – 30’ and over
2018 Theme: Christmas Around the World
(decorating to this theme is not required, simply just for inspiration)
Judging criteria: Creativity, Use of Color, WOW! Factor and Overall Impression
Not competitive, no problem. Enter just for fun in our non-competing category
For more information call 333.6560 or email C27ParadeOfLights@gmail.com