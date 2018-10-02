Calling all boats for Cayman 27’s Parade of Lights

01 | 12 | 18

Showcase your boat at Cayman’s largest holiday gathering

Cayman 27’s Parade of Lights, brought to you by Bogle Insurance



When: Saturday, 1st December 2018
Where: Camana Bay Harbour
This event will be televised live from 6pm-8pm on Cayman 27 and can also be Live Streamed on www.cayman27.com

Free to participate in the boat parade

All boats welcome

Two lucky winners of the best decorated boat will take home $1,000 and 2 general admission tickets to KAABOO

Entry categories:

Small boat – Under 30’

Large boat – 30’ and over

2018 Theme: Christmas Around the World

(decorating to this theme is not required, simply just for inspiration)

Judging criteria: Creativity, Use of Color, WOW! Factor and Overall Impression

Not competitive, no problem. Enter just for fun in our non-competing category