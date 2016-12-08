Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
News

8 free buses for New Year’s Eve

December 29, 2016
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

For 16 years the National Drug Council (NDC) have provided free bus rides for those who drink on new year’s eve and this year the bus will travel 8 different routes.

Routes will start from Morgan’s Harbour in West Bay, 2 routes will be in George Town and one bus will make its way to Eastern districts. The National Drug Council’s Information Officer Dr. Susan Young said based on police feedback for last year’s DUI arrests on new year’s eve the service is working.

“Last year there were no DUI arrests on new year’s eve so in part they’ve contributed that to the free bus service, I guess as well as increased patrols on New Year’s Eve night but they have acknowledged that the free purple bus service may contribute to no DUI,” Dr. Young said.

The Information Officer said the NDC has a wish list to improve funding for the service to increase the number from 8 buses to 10. She said one of the buses cater to people in Cayman Brac.

The purple bus service will run from 9 P.M. to 3 A.M. on New Year’s Eve.

Click link for details. http://www.ndc.ky/dd-purple-ribbon-bus.html

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Cayman National Bank
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: