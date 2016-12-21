Beach vendor calling for designated space to operate

One beach vendor believes the government should provide designated space for those offering services on the beach as promised in the past.

Daphne Ebanks was recently served with a citation for operating without a business license and she said after listening to public complaints on the radio of people blaming vendors for crowding the beach she believes beach vendors should be commended for bringing tourism appeal to the island’s coastal areas.

“They were afraid that with so many vendors being on the beach that it would take away from them remaining the number one beach of the Cayman Islands but we were on the beach when they got the number one beach of the Cayman Islands so I don’t think we being here would prevent them from still remaining the number one beach,” Mrs. Ebanks said.

Back in July Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell said the government has a responsibility to come up with opportunities for the beach vendors while catering to the comfort of tourist.

