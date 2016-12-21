Premier League
Black Pearl Skate Jam

December 20, 2016
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The Black Pearl Skatepark hosted a Christmas Jam on Saturday, bringing out Cayman’s young x-game hopefuls.

The event brought out those on scooters, bikes and skateboards and even had frequent games of 2-on-2 basketball.
For the kids who weren’t shooting hoops, they were getting their tricks on ramps and stairs, and even ledges.

“It just gives them something to do, other than staying at home on a computer all the time, not like that’s a bad thing , but sitting down just eating chips, surfing the web, you don’t really gain much from it, you have to be active and stuff also,” said Devante Wright from the Black Pearl Skatepark.

The Black Pearl Skatepark hopes to have events every quarter, the next event will be in March.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

