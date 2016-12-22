Chamber appealing to government to keep duty concessions

President of the Chamber of Commerce Paul Pearson is appealing to government to continue renewing extensions on building material duty concessions.

Mr. Pearson said the move to keep the 15-percent duty rate on all building materials brought into Grand Cayman through next year is pivotal to jump-start employment and secure the completion of infrastructure projects.

“We would hope it’s absolutely fantastic that they renewed it again for next year and we’ll look at it next year and hopefully it would continue for the year after we see a lot of projects that are multi-year projects and not just one year projects so hopefully it would continue into 2018 we would hope so,” Mr. Pearson said.

The Chamber President said concessions drop prices which in turn trickles down into the economy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

