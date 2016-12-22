Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
News

Chamber appealing to government to keep duty concessions

December 21, 2016
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

President of the Chamber of Commerce Paul Pearson is appealing to government to continue renewing extensions on building material duty concessions.

Mr. Pearson said the move to keep the 15-percent duty rate on all building materials brought into Grand Cayman through next year is pivotal to jump-start employment and secure the completion of infrastructure projects.

“We would hope it’s absolutely fantastic that they renewed it again for next year and we’ll look at it next year and hopefully it would continue for the year after we see a lot of projects that are multi-year projects and not just one year projects so hopefully it would continue into 2018 we would hope so,” Mr. Pearson said.

The Chamber President said concessions drop prices which in turn trickles down into the economy.

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cayman National Bank
Advertise With Us
Cleveland Clinic
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: