Chamber happy with economic growth

Cayman’s economy continues to grow and that’s welcome news for Chamber of Commerce president Paul Pearson…

But he says if that is to continue efficient service at government departments must accompany that growth to make doing business easier.

From all indications Cayman’s economy is moving in the right direction. With the Economics and Statistics Office saying it grew by 3 percent in the first half of the year.

The highest rate of growth since 2007.

“We are really, really pleased with the trend that’s happened this year and the trend we see going forward next year,” Mr Pearson says.

Achieving that growth hasn’t been easy for businesses, but he’s hoping it will change.

“Whilst we have an uptake across the board in businesses, especially development, construction, retail, tourism. We still need to make sure we get a handle or keep control of our cost of doing business,” he says.

The chamber boss says businesses are doing well and he expects the trend to keep going upwards in the new year.

“With the level of tourism that is going to be on island we expect increase in retail sales, restaurant sales so we expect a big increase all around for the economy in general,” Mr Pearson says.

Even though the economic picture is glowing at the moment Mr Pearson says he’s concerned about increases in the Consumer Price Index.

“Probably next year with the way the world economy is going and the way oil is going it might increase a little bit more too,” he adds.

The Chamber president says he’s hoping government beefs up staff at key departments like Customs and Immigration to make life easy for businesses and visitors.

The Chamber president says he visited the Owen Roberts International Airport earlier today and he’s pleased with the progress of the expansion project.

