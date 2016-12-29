Premier League
Christmas gifts for Health City Kids

December 28, 2016
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Health City has become “Christmas City” these past few days after putting on a Christmas party for their youngest patients.

Local group Impact 345 are behind this year’s gift-giving and love-spreading festivities after helping the Have a Heart Foundation cater presents to patients and set up a meeting with Santa.

Doctor Neha Sikilkar said it’s a great look on doctors’ faces when watching kids get this sort of love while Impact 345’s founder Holly Thompson said after collecting toys and other goodies to pack up for the children, it’s safe to say parents also enjoyed the gifts.

“I honestly think that it’s the best Christmas presents they could probably ever have and it’s like a relief because their kid is like ok and they didn’t think they were going to be,” Miss Thompson said.

Miss Thompson said impact 345 only helped to provide the presents saying the group is not charged with the responsibility of saving patients’ lives. She said the “Have a Heart Foundation” are the ones who provide the medical care.

