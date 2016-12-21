Premier League
CIMRA releases powerful PSA

December 20, 2016
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association President Keith Keller joined Cayman 27’s Patrick Kreitlow to talk about their PSA that was released earlier today that sends a powerful message to the public about drinking and driving.

