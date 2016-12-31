Premier League
Conflicting stories on CIAA injunction

December 30, 2016
Jade Webster
1 Min Read

There appears to be conflicting stories regarding the legal battle between the Cayman Islands Athletics Association Executive Committee and local coach Delroy Murray.

The two sides met with a judge earlier this month to hash out the injunction granted to Murray in October preventing the CIAA from holding Executive Elections.

According to Murray, the court determined there was a typo in his submission and asked him to submit a fresh application. He said he’s waiting to see if the CIAA will provide certain documents to its members before he does so.

The Executive has a different version of events, according to an e-mail sent to members, the injunction was discharged with cost and an inquiry regarding damages to the defendants will take place if necessary.

The originating summons was also withdrawn with cost granted to the defendants.

The Executive Committee is said to be providing a detailed document of the 2015 voters list, that is the document Murray is waiting on before he decides to file another application for an injunction.

About the author

Jade Webster

Jade Webster

Jade Webster has rejoined the Cayman 27 Team as Sports Reporter/ Producer in August 2016. Jade has a background in News and has developed a passion for Sports while covering international Games. Jade was one of 35 Young Reporters selected worldwide to be apart of the Young Reporters Programme by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Second Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. She was awarded the 'Best IOC Young Reporter', and went on to cover the Second Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lilehammer, Norway. Jade was also selected as a Young Reporter in 2015 to cover the Toronto Pan American Games, where she was awarded a Hockey Stick for her hard-work and dedication. Jade was the Press Officer for the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janerio, Brazil. She graduated with honors in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Florida

