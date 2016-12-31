Conflicting stories on CIAA injunction

There appears to be conflicting stories regarding the legal battle between the Cayman Islands Athletics Association Executive Committee and local coach Delroy Murray.

The two sides met with a judge earlier this month to hash out the injunction granted to Murray in October preventing the CIAA from holding Executive Elections.

According to Murray, the court determined there was a typo in his submission and asked him to submit a fresh application. He said he’s waiting to see if the CIAA will provide certain documents to its members before he does so.

The Executive has a different version of events, according to an e-mail sent to members, the injunction was discharged with cost and an inquiry regarding damages to the defendants will take place if necessary.

The originating summons was also withdrawn with cost granted to the defendants.

The Executive Committee is said to be providing a detailed document of the 2015 voters list, that is the document Murray is waiting on before he decides to file another application for an injunction.

