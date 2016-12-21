Premier League
Consumer Price Index increases

December 20, 2016
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

It’s not the news you want to hear around the holidays, especially when you’re making your list and checking it twice.
Cayman’s Consumer Price Index is up according the Economics and Statistical Office. It’s the first increase after six consecutive quarters of decline.
The index stood at 102.7 at the end of the third quarter of 2016, up by 0.5 per cent over last year’s total for the same period.
However compared to second quarter ending in June the CPI increased by 2.3 per cent. The largest contributor to increase prices at restaurants and hotels 6.6 per cent to be exact. Accommodation service fees rose by 8.7 percent. Also pushing the index upwards recreation, culture and education which also showed increases.

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

