Daybreak – December 21st 2016

December 21, 2016
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

On Daybreak this morning, Passport to Success are still accepting students for their new cohort that is geared towards single mothers. Pac-man is coming to Cayman, the boxing super star Manny Pacquiao is set to host the Island Rumble, we’ll get more on the fight night line up.  On your Entertainment Report, Miss Cayman is back on island and we talk about the new Pirates of the Caribbean film.  On your Holiday Hack today, we focus on refreshments.  Are you feeling sluggish or anything but in the in the Christmas spirit…on Inner Peace we help you recognise the signs of burnout.

