Louisville City FC has brought in a new international player, Midfielder Devon “Speedy” Williams of Jamaica. Williams has signed with the team through the 2017 United Soccer League season.

The 24 year old spent the last year and a half with the New York Red Bulls II after a four-year career at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh.

He made 25 appearances in USL play and scored one goal and an assist this year. Louisville City currently has 14 players under contract.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print