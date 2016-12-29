Dive boat turns heads with pink paint job

Pop star Miley Cyrus is quoted as saying, “Pink isn’t just a color, it’s an attitude.”

One dive vessel, aptly named Atatude is showing off a whole new attitude, and turning heads after a fresh coat of paint.

“It’s bright, it’s pink, and it’s me,” said DiveTech owner Joanna Mikutowicz.

Her affinity for the colour pink has bordered on obsession. It’s why she’s known to many as Pinky Jo.

“I got the nickname shortly after I moved here because everything I have has something in it that’s pink,” confirmed Ms. Mikutowicz.

Now, she’s taking self-expression to new depths, giving her 36-foot dive boat Atatude the ultimate pink lover’s makeover.

“I’m not very girly, you know, this is kind of the girliest thing about me, is how I express myself through the color pink,” she said.

She told Cayman 27 the bold new colour scheme is turning heads locally, and generating a buzz among like-minded divers overseas.

“I’m not the only crazy pink lover,” explained Ms. Mikutowicz. “There’s many many dive shops up in the states that support the color pink, whether it’s for cancer awareness or whatever it is, and they do pink weeks, and pink groups, and pink trips, and they all contacted me wanting to bring groups down here to Grand Cayman.”

The pink paint job also serves as low hanging fruit for would-be comedians like Mark Gabriel of Colorado.

“I really like it because it matches all of my underwear so it works just great,” he quipped after disembarking from a 2-tank trip on the freshly painted boat.

However, serious dive enthusiasts like Larry Weissman of Florida remain colorblind to any potential stigma surrounding a pink dive boat.

“The diving is macho enough,” he explained. “I don’t really see the color, that’s fine.”

And while Atatude may not be the world’s first pink boat, Pinky Jo hopes her “technicolor dream boat” may inspire others to chase their own rainbow.

“I don’t think it’s going to start a new pink theme throughout the island,” admitted Ms. Mikutowicz. “But I think if you saw some more colored hulls popping up in the next year I would not be surprised. It’s definitely going to catch on.”

Pinky Jo told Cayman 27 it’s only a matter of time before her other dive boat, ‘Tenata’ gets a makeover of its own. Spoiler alert: it’s going to be pink too.

