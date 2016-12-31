Premier League
Dwayne Bravo out of Big Bash League

December 30, 2016
Jade Webster
1 Min Read

West Indies Twenty20 star Dwayne Bravo maybe out of the big bash league after sustaining a hamstring injury during his Melbourne Renegades’ four-wicket defeat to Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

The 33-year-old all-rounder put in a trademark dive to pull off a save but injured himself in the process. Scans confirm Bravo will need surgery on the injury which occurred when his left leg buckled beneath him pitching him forward into the turf at Docklands.

His injury comes just a few days after West Indies women’s star Deandra Dottin suffered multiple cheek fractures following an on-field collision with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris during a women’s Big Bash League game.

About the author

Jade Webster

Jade Webster

Jade Webster has rejoined the Cayman 27 Team as Sports Reporter/ Producer in August 2016. Jade has a background in News and has developed a passion for Sports while covering international Games. Jade was one of 35 Young Reporters selected worldwide to be apart of the Young Reporters Programme by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Second Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. She was awarded the 'Best IOC Young Reporter', and went on to cover the Second Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lilehammer, Norway. Jade was also selected as a Young Reporter in 2015 to cover the Toronto Pan American Games, where she was awarded a Hockey Stick for her hard-work and dedication. Jade was the Press Officer for the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janerio, Brazil. She graduated with honors in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Florida

