Festival of carols and 9 lessons

An annual tradition in the Anglican Episcopalian church St. George’s Anglican Church Minister Mary Graham said “nine lessons” tells the christian story from the creation of the world in Genesis… to the birth of Jesus.

Reverend Graham said the service is a reminder that the reason for the season extends beyond decorations.

“It reminds us of all that God has done for us God who is love from creation he created the world out of chaos and he loves us so much that he came, he took on flesh and came among us,” Rev. Graham stated.

She said she is urging people to step out of the hustle and bustle of everyday living and to enjoy the candle-light service and a focus on the birth of Christ.

