Festival of carols and 9 lessons

December 20, 2016
Mario Grey
An annual tradition in the Anglican Episcopalian church St. George’s Anglican Church Minister Mary Graham said “nine lessons” tells the christian story from the creation of the world in Genesis… to the birth of Jesus.

Reverend Graham said the service is a reminder that the reason for the season extends beyond decorations.

“It reminds us of all that God has done for us God who is love from creation he created the world out of chaos and he loves us so much that he came, he took on flesh and came among us,” Rev. Graham stated.

She said she is urging people to step out of the hustle and bustle of everyday living and to enjoy the candle-light service and a focus on the birth of Christ.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

