Former French Open winner retires from tennis at 29 years old

Former world number one and 2008 French Open Champion Ana Ivanovic has retired from tennis at the age of 29.

The Serb has been out with injuries since August and dropped to 63 in the world rankings having won 15 matches in 2016, the most recent in June.

Ivanovic spent 12 weeks as world number one in 2008 and won 15 career singles titles. She reached the French Open semi-final in 2015 and was runner-up at Roland Garos, Wimbledon in 2007 and at the 2008 Australian Open. Ivanovic announced her retirement to her friends and fans on social media.

