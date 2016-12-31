Guy Penrod Live

One of America’s most popular gospel singers is performing at the Lions Center Saturday.

The event will feature plenty of praise and worship and proceeds will be going to help cancer patients on island.

“Wanted to do something special for the cancer society and the cancer patients and that’s when we decided to fund every cancer patient here in the Cayman Islands, because you know what, giving money is one thing but you just never know that a cancer patient may come here that particular night and could be blessed and could be healed,” said Event organizer, Noel Williams.

The event is Saturday night from 6:30 – 10:30 pm, allowing people to go to midnight mass.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

