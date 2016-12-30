Holiday blues

Just a few days removed from Christmas, many of us may still be basking in the joy of the holidays.

But for some, this time of year can prove to be difficult emotionally.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Reports.

“Psychologist Alexandra Bodden says up to twenty percent of people will feel seasonal depression this holiday season.

“You know, a lot of times its the expectation of the holidays, we have to get gifts, we have to see everyone, we have to make sure we make it to all the Christmas dinners and the financial burden as well of getting the presents, there’s a lot of additional stresses that come into play during the holidays which can take a tole on our mood.” Said Dr. Alexandra Bodden

With many social events packing the calendar, the daily routine can get lost in the sea of festivities.

“Things like eating healthy , regular exersize, those kinds of things that we normally use to maintain our mood, a lot of times those things go out the window.” Said Dr. Alexandra Bodden

“And so with all the parties a lot of times people are drinking more than they normally would, with all the stress people are drinking more than they normally would.” Said Dr. Alexandra Bodden

As people are getting merry the night before, often times with colleagues or loved ones, Doctor Bodden says the morning after can feel worse than a traditional hangover.

“And so it can cause additional stressers as well, when you wake up the next day, you hear what you said to your boss at the party, there are a lot of ways that it can affect us in that way.” Said Dr. Alexandra Bodden

To lighten the load of the holiday burden, Dr. Bodden suggests planning ahead of a busy season

“So making sure that your making time for eating right, eating throughout the day, making sure you’re getting enough sleep, planning some down time between parties and family trips and family visits can be really helpful.” Said Dr. Alexandra Bodden

She says those simple changes can help give the gift of not suffering from the holiday blues.

For those overwhelmed by the holiday season

