India to end year as World top ranked test side

December 20, 2016
Jade Webster
2 Min Read

India will end the year as the world’s top-ranked test side after their whitewash against England. India won 4-0 in a serious thrashing of England.

Virat Kohli’s side humbled England by 75 runs in the fifth and final test to extend their unbeaten run to 18 matches the longest they have ever gone without a defeat.

The series win took India to 120 points in the ICC standings, 15 points ahead of second-placed Australia, while England’s defeat saw them slip from second to fifth position.

India have also registered series wins against the West Indies and New Zealand this year as part of their unbeaten run.

Virat Kohli says, “They want to see test matches getting to a conclusion, not ending in boring draws and stuff like that. Even if it’s a draw it has to be competitive one, so that’s something the crowd wants to see and that’s the kind of cricket that we have provided over the past few months. That’s why we see so many people coming and want to watch this Indian team play, because they understand what they going to get on field, it’s not going to be the kind of cricket that’s not going to take the game anywhere, it’s going to be played with a vision to win.”

India have excelled in five straight series under Kohli and are now unbeaten in 18 tests beating their previous best-ever run of 17 matches which was set back in 1987.

Jade Webster has rejoined the Cayman 27 Team as Sports Reporter/ Producer in August 2016. Jade has a background in News and has developed a passion for Sports while covering international Games. Jade was one of 35 Young Reporters selected worldwide to be apart of the Young Reporters Programme by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Second Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. She was awarded the 'Best IOC Young Reporter', and went on to cover the Second Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lilehammer, Norway. Jade was also selected as a Young Reporter in 2015 to cover the Toronto Pan American Games, where she was awarded a Hockey Stick for her hard-work and dedication. Jade was the Press Officer for the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janerio, Brazil. She graduated with honors in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Florida

