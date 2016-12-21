Junior achievement market

Premier League
December 20, 2016
Philipp Richter
Students became temporary business owners this past weekend, taking lessons taught in school, and apply them to a special holiday market.

Around a-dozen stalls were set up by the junior achievement programme for students getting to know the basics of business.
Each group was selling items different from one another, from t-shirts to trinkets.

“Definitely helps me for when I want to start my own business as well, there’s a lot of fundamentals behind what you have to do to get products out there, push your market and also see what other competition to do better for your business as well,” said President of Junior Achievement, Aleah Copeland.

Junior achievement is an educational organization that inspires and prepares the youth for the working world and has been on Island since 1991.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

