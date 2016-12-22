Man pleads guilty to causing his brother’s death

A man pleaded guilty today in Grand Court to causing his brother’s death by careless driving.

22-year-old Dilroy Linwood-Watler entered the plea in Grand Court today (Dec 21) for an incident stemming from a car crash in 2013.

The Public Prosecutor said the vehicle Mr. Linwood-Watler was driving collided with a wall on Seaview Road in East End and that Mr. Linwood-Watler was traveling at 91.5 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone without a valid drivers’ license.

The prosecution added, the vehicle Mr. Linwood Watler was driving belonged to a friend who did not give Mr. Linwood-Watler permission to use the car.

His brother Dawson Linwood was in the vehicle’s passenger side when the car smashed into the wall and was later pronounced dead on arrival at George Town Hospital around 3 a.m.

The magistrate ruled Mr. Linwood-Watler will remain in police custody until his sentencing date on January 10th 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

