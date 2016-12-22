Premier League
Meals on Wheels and Ogier partner to help seniors for holidays

December 21, 2016
Joseph Avary
Meals on Wheels and Ogier Cayman have partnered up to make sure seniors’ pantries are full of the staples of the season this Christmas.

Last year, Ogier donated one hundred bags, but this year, that total was more than doubled. More than 200 seniors received bags of kitchen essentials to ensure that they won’t face an empty pantry over the holidays.

It’s part of their year-round efforts to assist meals on wheels.

“We have staff members that every single day of the working week, go out to deliver meals to seniors in their homes. The seniors really rely on this, and this is something that has really caught the imagination of many of our staff members,” said Ogier partner Nick Rogers.

Ogier came on board as a major meals on wheels sponsor for 2016, providing hundreds of volunteer hours as well as financial support.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

