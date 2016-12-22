Miller weighs in on Ombudsman Bill

Independent MLA Ezzard Miller is anxious to have his say on the legislation coming before the LA. Nineteen bills have been gazetted setting out the agenda for MLAs, even though a date for the next meeting of the LA is yet to be announced.

But Mr Miller has his eyes on two of those bills, those being the Ombudsman Bill and the Legal Practitioners Bill. And the North Side MLAs promising some heated debate on those bills.

He joined Janelle Muttoo on set last night to discuss his concerns.

