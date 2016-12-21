Premier League
Miss Cayman returns home

December 20, 2016
Philipp Richter
Miss Cayman Islands, Monyque Brooks returns home from Miss World 2016.

Spending a month in Washington DC, Monyque got to experience competing against 119 women from around the world, falling short of qualifying for the top 20.
When asked to give a little help to whomever serves as  Miss Cayman Islands next year, she gave some timeless advice.

“She just needs to be herself, you can’t go away to an international pageant trying to be like anyone else, because for the most part, being Cayman kind and representing who we are as a people is what people will like the most.” Miss Cayman, Monyque Brooks.
Monyque is not done yet competing on the world stage.  There’s still the Miss Universe Pageant, and she’ll be leaving on January 7th for that event in the Philippines.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

