Crime News

Motorbike thieves caught

December 21, 2016
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Police say they’ve arrested two teenagers in connection with a stolen motorcycle, one in a spate of bike thefts over the past week.

According to Police, two boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested after its believed they stole a motorcycle from the Kimpton hotel parking lot on Monday.
The owner of the bike and hotel security spotted the pair acting suspiciously and they fled the scene when approached.
The missing motorbike was later found in bushes close by with its mirrors and license plate removed.
With help from the public, the officers tracked the suspects to the beach near London House.

They were arrested on suspicion of theft and are currently on police bail.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

