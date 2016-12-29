Mountains and Marathons raised more than $160,000 for Have a Heart Cayman

Derek Haines, has ended his year by running over 2,000 miles for charity, Have a Heart Cayman Islands.

The challenge was called Mountains and Marathons, Haines along with four other participants, Chris Bailey, Shane Delaney, Vico Testori and Barry Yetton, scaled mountains participated in an ultra marathon and the Iron man all to raise funds for Have a Heart Cayman Islands.

One year on, 148 children have now received life saving and life changing surgeries at Health City. Four of the children are from Cayman, the remaining are from the Caribbean, Central and South America, as well as other parts of the world.

It is said, on average heart surgery costs over $10,000 per child, Haines and his crew have raised more than $160,000.

