2016 has been filled with news makers and news shakers and with the new year is almost here we caught up with some of them to get their wishes for 2017.
-
Share This!
New year wishes
December 30, 2016
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
No charges yet in shooting
December 30, 2016
News
Wanted man remains at large
December 30, 2016
News
RCIPS warns of two new scams
December 30, 2016
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.