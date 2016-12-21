No date for LA, but work agenda grows

Nineteen bills are heading to the Legislative Assembly, but the date for that sitting is still unknown.

What we do know is it’s going to be a heavy workload for MLAs to power through again.

Among those pieces of legislation are amendments that will see the removal of the Information Commissioner, the Complaints Commissioner and the Police Complaints Authority, which makes way for the creation the Office of Ombudsman.

Independent MLA Ezzard Miller, who has long advocated for set LA meeting dates says he displeased that once again members are left wondering when the House will meet.

“You know you cannot plan your preparation because you do not know if the meeting is going to be the 14th of February or 14th of January. If I count 21 one days, that’s the middle of January, but that does not mean it’s gonna happen then,” the North Side MLA says.

Meanwhile Mr Miller, who is also Public Accounts Committee chairman, says he expects the committee to meet soon to inquiry into the latest reports from the Auditor General’s Office.

