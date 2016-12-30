Premier League
Pair charged with drug trafficking offences

December 29, 2016
Kevin Morales
Two people arrested in a police operation this week were charged with drug-trafficking offences and made their initial court appearance Thursday (29 December).

A 35-year old West Bay man and a 30-year old George Town woman were both charged with possession with intent to supply both ganja and cocaine, possession of both of those drugs and money laundering. The man also was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

The woman was bailed with stringent conditions while the man was remanded into custody.

Both will reappear in court on 5 January.

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

