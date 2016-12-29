Premier League
Crime News

Police arrest 2 for drug offences

December 28, 2016
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police Tuesday (27 December) arrested two people on suspicion of drug offences.

A 35-year old West Bay man and 30-year old George Town woman were taken into custody for possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of ganja with intent, according to an RCIPS press release.

The arrests stem from a traffic stop where police say they found cocaine in the car in which the pair were traveling. A subsequent search of a West Bay residence yielded more drugs.

The two remain in police custody.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

