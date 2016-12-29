Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
News

Pothole survey results

December 28, 2016
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read
Depending on where you live, you may be very familiar with potholes on Cayman’s roads.
In a recent poll attached to a story on potholes in the Prospect area, we asked you what your opinions are on this issue and 11 viewers responded.

When asked what should be done with the potholes, 73% said that the roads should be replaced, while 27% said the potholes should just be filled.

36% of people say they have to drive extra careful while 54 percent report it puts my auto-mobile at risk
One person wrote in “Although my car is now lowered or adjusted in any way, potholes are especially deep and make me nervous when it is raining”.

This survey started with a concerned prospect resident expressing how bad the potholes were on Prospect Drive, since then a report has been made to the National Roads Authority about the potholes.
We reached out to the NRA for comment on the pothole problem but were told the person who handles those matters was out.
The poll we posted is not scientific.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Cayman National Bank
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: