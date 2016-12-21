Public Authorities Bill heads to LA

Now on the LA agenda is the Public Authorities Bill.

It’s legislation Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson says is 10 years in the making.

He stressed Cayman must have public authorities and civil service maintaining the same policies protecting the public purse.

“The common aim of being more open, more transparent in how we account for the people’s money,” Mr Manderson says breaking down the objective of the Public Authorities bill.

“The bill will make it easier for government policies to be able to trickle down to the Statutory Authorities and Government Companies to ensure we are playing by the same rules, all of us,” he says.

The law sets out regulations for expenditure at all government entities, as well as, setting clear salary scales like in the Civil Service, correcting situations like CEOs earning higher salaries than the Governor and Premier.

“We have a salary scale that works, there is no reason we cannot have a salary scale that works for SAGCs as well but dealing with their unique issues,” Mr Manderson adds.

The deputy Governor says the aim of the legislation is to have the Civil Service and the Public Authorities operate from the same playbook.

You can read the Public Authorities bill at www.gov.ky

