Sanchez gets 14 years on gun charges

A man convicted on two counts of possession of an illegal firearm will serve 14 years in prison.

Jose Sanchez received the sentence Tuesday (20 December) in Grand Court.

The first charge stems from an incident in West Bay where he shot three times into the air.

The second came a month later when it’s believed he had the same gun at a Bodden Town bar before trying to force it upon a couple in the area.

He received eight years for the first offence and 14 for the second with those sentences running concurrently.

