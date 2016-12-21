Santa reads to Kids at the Cinema

Parents brought out their little ones this morning to the cinema at Camana Bay to listen to Christmas stories from the past and more recent ones, as well.

The big surprise, was Santa emerging from the darkness of the theatre to read “A night before Christmas” to the children in the audience. We spoke to St. Nick himself who said he was excited to warm the kids up for his big arrival.

“It’s great you know the kids come out for story time I get to read to them a little bit tell them you know I’ll see them soon get them hyped up for Christmas, it’s really a lot good fun for me and the kids I love coming,” Santa Claus said.

And you heard Santa’s promise here first of his plans to see all good little boys and girls this Christmas so be ready kids!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

