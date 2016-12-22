Smells Like Christmas

Premier League
December 21, 2016
Philipp Richter
The Christmas season brings some people a lot of joy, but what if you could smell as good as you feel?

Local soap maker Nina Squire from Beach Bubbles has made a special wash for the holiday season.
With Christmas-themed designs in bars of handcrafted soap.

“And it’s basically just playing and enjoying what I’m doing, just making it more fun, a bar of soap is basically very mundane and it’s nice to brighten up your day with a beautiful bar of soap in the morning, especially at christmas time.” Said Nina Squires from Beach Bubbles.

There are different varieties of the soap with scents from fresh peppermint to frankincense and myrrh.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

