Teen shot during Christmas long weekend

Police are hunting attackers who shot an 18-year-old man multiple times in the early hours of Monday (26 December) outside a West Bay Road nightclub.

The man, whose name has not been released, is said to be in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

The incident is the latest shooting in what police describe as an upsurge in violent activities over the last two months.

Police reports state officers responded to a report of shots being fired outside Fete Night Club shortly before 4 a.m. The building in which the club is run has changed ownership several times in recent years and violent incidents have occurred there, including the 2009 shooting death of Carlo Webster inside the former Next Level nightclub.

The victim received injuries from multiple gunshots.

The suspects were said to have left the scene on a motorcycle. Shortly after that incident, around 4:16 a.m., police received separate reports of a shooting.

A man reported that his motorbike was hit by gunshots. Both incidents are being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Fete Night Club shortly before and after 4 a.m. this morning to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

