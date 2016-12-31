Wanted man remains at large

Police continue to hunt 34-year-old Jamaican national Norval Maconia Barrett whom they believe is still on island.

He’s been convicted of firearm and robbery charges in the past and reportedly entered Cayman illegally. Police are advising anyone who sees him to use caution as they believe he could potentially be dangerous. They are appealing to the public for help in locating Mr Barrett.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police on 949-4222. They can also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip-line at 800-tips… That’s 800-8477.

