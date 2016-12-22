West Indies number eight in ICC Test Team Rankings

The West Indies will spend Christmas at number eight in the ICC Test Team rankings.

In the most recent rankings the Caribbean side were still on 69 rating points a position they have occupied for most of the year. They are only four points clear of Bangladesh in ninth.

The year was another dire one for West Indies as they won just one of their eight tests, while suffering four defeats and four draws.

They went down 2-0 in a four-test home series against India and lost 2-1 to Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.The other game was the drawn third test against Australia in Sydney — a series west indies lost 2-0.

In the ICC Test Team standings:

1. India, 120

2. Australia, 105

3. Pakistan, 102

4. South Africa, 102

5. England, 101

6. New Zealand, 96

7. Sri Lanka, 96

8. West Indies, 69

9. Bangladesh, 65

10. Zimbabwe, 05

