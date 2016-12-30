Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Year In Review: Murders 2016

December 29, 2016
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

There were two murders in the Cayman Islands in 2016 and several other violent crimes as an upsurge of gang activity escalated in parts of George Town and West Bay in the middle of the year.

The killing of 24 year old Justin Manderson outside Nectar Bar on Seven Mile Road marked the first killing of the year which happened on the first day in October. The killing of Damean “Debo” Seymour was the second murder of the year. The 34-year-old was gunned-down in broad day on Martin Drive in Central, George Town.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey brings us this year’s review in murders.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cayman National Bank
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: