YIR: PR backlog unresolved heading into 2017

The new year is nearly here and one issue carrying over into 2017 unresolved Cayman’s growing permanent residency issue.

With some 900 plus lives hanging in the balance it’s one Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin’s described as a vexing issue.

2016 saw immigration issues top the global agenda from the UK’s Brexit vote to Donald Trump’s victory bolstered by his immigration stance. Cayman was no different as the country faced its own immigration challenges mainly a 900 plus PR application backlog.

“This is a vexing issue, not just for those impacted, but for me and government. The matter is complex and we are working to address it,” the Premier said.

Chamber president Paul Pearson said the backlog has been bad for business.

“There is a lot of instability with not having a regime, a proper regime laid out and set forth,” Mr Pearson said.

The issue remains a thorn in the side of the Progressives-led administration, which prides its self on being a checkbox administration, but with no PR application being approved since the immigration law amendment in October 2013. It’s a gray cloud hanging over the Government.

“Obviously I am not at all pleased. In fact I am quite embarrassed this system has failed the way it has, I am not trying to duck that either but I am saying that we will get it right, but we have to make sure we do get it right,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Ritch and Connolly law firm conducted a review of the application’s points system. The report commissioned by the Premier remains shrouded in mystery after the Office of the Premier refused to hand over the document.

It’s now the subject of contempt of court proceedings initiated by the Information Commissioners office Government is also facing a lawsuit from a trust manager who’s taken them to court for their continuing failure to process his PR application.

The Premier has said Cayman may not have a solution to the PR backlog before the May 24 general elections.

