12 areas proposed as Cayman’s first protected lands

Twelve areas have been proposed as potential future protected areas by the National Conservation Council. The council has put forward proposals on each of the individual terrestrial areas, selected from more than 50 nominations gathered from various individuals and organisations over three months last year.

On Grand Cayman, there were six areas. Barker’s, Vidal Cay – also known as Barker’s cay, western crown mangrove cays, salt creek mangroves, crown lands in the central mangrove wetlands, and an area in the Lower Valley forest.

Six little Cayman areas are up for protection. The Preston Bay shrublands and ponds, Booby pond nature reserve, Tarpon lake, North Coast Wetlands, Crown wetland 82a/17, and the East interior.

Nominations for Cayman Brac will appear in the second set of nominations, expected later this year. The council said in a press release that many of the these Brac lands involve privately owned or complex crown land situations.

The twelve proposals are available for public review through 2 May. Click here learn more about these proposed protected terrestrial areas.

