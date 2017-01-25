C3 Pure Fibre
2017 Cayman National Cricket team announced

January 24, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Here is your 2017 Cayman National Cricket team that will compete in the America’s Division Two tournament versus Argentina in 3 50-over games.

1: Alessandro Morris
2: Darren Cato
3: Paul Chin
4: Omar Willis
5: Kevon Bazil
6: Kervin Ebanks
7: Troy Taylor
8: Ramon Sealy (Captain)
9: Neil Coley
10: Christopher Palmer (Vice Captain)
11: Conroy Wright
12: Deno McInnis
13: Jalon Linton
14: Ryan Bovell
Reserves: Zachary Mclaughlin Kevin Bazil Corey Cato

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise lives and breathes sports. It was a role with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats that provided him with a platform to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan was able to provide live performance experience in his role as the In-Game Host as well develop a digital portfolio of one-on-one sports interviews, digital sports episodic comedy and full length sports & news features as a Sports Reporter. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director in the Crime genres.

