PWC released its schedule for the 2017 season. There will be six tournaments in total played at both the Cayman Island Tennis Club and the tennis centre at the Ritz-Carlton hotel beginning this Friday January 6th to 8th, the season will run until September of 2017.
2017 PWC junior circuit
January 3, 2017
Patrick Kreitlow
Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.