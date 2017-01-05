2017 will be a year of “high delivery” for Project Future, says DG

Project Future, a five-year plan to streamline the civil service, contains 53 individual projects.

Cayman 27 takes a look at some of the projects that are underway, and what we can expect for the year ahead.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work over the last year, and it’s gotten us to a really good place right now,” said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson.

He told Cayman 27 all that work has paid off so far. 44 of 53 Project Future initiatives are already underway.

“2017 is going to be a year of high delivery,” he added.

He expects many of these to graduate from the planning phase to the implementation phase over the course of 2017.

“By the end of March, a lot of the strategic assessments, outline business cases are going to be completed and given to policy makers for them to make decisions,” he said.

To complete these reports, civil servants have had to take on additional duties.

“The persons who are doing these business cases writing and strategic assessments, they have full-time jobs doing other things as well. So there’s been a balancing act,” said Mr. Manderson.

Mr. Manderson said the hard work is starting to pay off. He told Cayman 27 raising the retirement age to 65 has already saved government $30 million. Other projects aim to similarly give government better bang for the buck, one project promises to overhaul how prisoners are transported.

“So the question is, if there are very very low risk prisoners, do they need a highly trained, well paid prison officer to do it? Can we empower and can the private sector get to do that for us? That is something that’s now in its advanced stages,” said Mr. Manderson.

He said civil servants are handling the bulk of the business case work, but certain projects – like tackling health care costs for civil servants – will be farmed out.

“We believe that that’s where it would be a better fit, in terms of making sure there’s no conflicts of interest, make sure that we are looking at everything in a very structured way when challenging the status quo,” said Mr. Manderson.

He admitted some project future initiatives could potentially get caught up in the winds of political change, but said that risk is slim.

“I think it will withstand the election and I think it will continue,” he said.

Mr. Manderson said an RFP will be issued in the next couple weeks to recruit an outside company to look at what’s driving up health care costs, and how best to fix it.

An outline business case is expected to be complete on this project by March.

