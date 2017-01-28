C3 Pure Fibre
A call for a plan

January 27, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
A call for a plan to address the employment needs for the country isn’t the usual “get people in jobs” cry, it’s fueled by a comparison of salaries compiled by the Chamber of Commerce over a decade.

The numbers show positions where there was significant growth in salaries and where there was none. Former Chamber President Johann Moxam said on Thursday night’s The Panel it is data like this that government should be using to focus on new opportunities for Caymanians and steer them in the right direction when it comes to education.

He also warned, people need to stop calling all Caymanians lazy and not wanting of job opportunities. “If we continue with that, we will eventually have real issues with the professional class, the intelligentsia, those who have taken the time and spent the monies to improve themselves, to get experience, to get a form of education are going to rise up and say hold on, why are we doing this?’ And once you have the intelligentsia and the educated masses who are really pushing the agenda and holding people accountable, that’s when you have potential powder keg type issues and that is what I would like to avoid,” said Mr. Moxam.

You can watch the show online here.

