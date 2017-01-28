Developing: Active shooting in West Bay

Update: 5:48p.m.

Cayman 27 crews witnessed police arrest a man at the scene.

Cayman 27 crews are in West Bay at the scene of a shooting that has sent at least one man to hospital.

The area around Super C’s Restaurant on Watercourse Road near Duxies Lane has been cordoned off. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service says shots were fired at 3:20 p.m. Police have said one man has been shot and transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, however they are not confirming that a man has been killed.

We have been told by multiple sources there is a hostage situation presently. Police are asking the public to stay away from the area until further notice. Those who live in the area are asked to stay indoors for safety reasons.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne is at the scene now. Traffic in and out of the area has been diverted and the police helicopter is providing aerial support. We will bring you more details as they become available on this developing story.

