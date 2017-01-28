C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Crime News

Developing: Active shooting in West Bay

January 28, 2017
Add Comment
Tammi Sulliman
1 Min Read

Update: 5:48p.m.

Cayman 27 crews witnessed police arrest a man at the scene.

Cayman 27 crews are in West Bay at the scene of a shooting that has sent at least one man to hospital.

The area around Super C’s Restaurant on Watercourse Road near Duxies Lane has been cordoned off. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service says shots were fired at 3:20 p.m. Police have said one man has been shot and transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, however they are not confirming that a man has been killed.

Police at the scene of what has been confirmed as “an active shooting”.

We have been told by multiple sources there is a hostage situation presently. Police are asking the public to stay away from the area until further notice. Those who live in the area are asked to stay indoors for safety reasons.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne is at the scene now. Traffic in and out of the area has been diverted and the police helicopter is providing aerial support. We will bring you more details as they become available on this developing story.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman

Tammi Sulliman is a Caribbean journalist with more than 15 years in the industry. Her roots steeped in print journalism, she made the transition to television in 2007. A reporter and talk show host in the Cayman Islands, she has focused on political and social issues affecting the community. She took the helm of the news product at Hurley's Media Ltd. as News Director in November, 2015. Ms Sulliman was raised in Trinidad & Tobago and graduated with honours in French Linguistics and Professional Writing from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. She is a proud mother and privileged to call the Cayman Islands home.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: